Richard Djodi is the best playmaker in Ghana- Saddick Adams

AshantiGold attacker Saddick Adams has expressed admiration of his creative midfield teammate Richard Djodi after a five-star performance against Asante Kotoko in the JAK Cup.
Djodi, who was on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw which will consequently get replayed, left his teammate Adams labelling him as Ghana’s finest creative player.
‘’There is no other better playmaker than this guy [Richard Djodi] in the Ghana premier league".
"Talent over hype Richard Djodi, he was born a footballer”, he said.
The Ivorian international, Richard Djodi signed for the miners in 2018 and was crucial in Ashanti Gold’s impressive performance in the truncated 2017/18 Ghana Premier league.
The replay is scheduled for 14 February in honour of former President of the country J.A Kufuor's 80th birthday celebrations.
The Ghana Premier League is scheduled to begin in August 2019.