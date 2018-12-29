Richard Ofori's Maritzburg appoint new head coach

Richard Ofori's Maritzburg United, have appointed a new head coach Muhsin Ertugral on a two-and-a-half year deal.
Ofori's Maritzburg owner confirmed the appointment of the new head coach “His project will be to get us out of relegation and then, of course, continue to build‚” Maritzburg owner Farook Kadodia.
“His expertise is in promoting youth so beyond saving relegation we are confident that we will see a lot of younger players promoted.”
Former coach Davids was fired earlier this week after the home loss to Baroka FC over the weekend as the club is rooted at the bottom of the log with just 11 points from 14 matches.
Maritzburg United are yet to win at home this season in the league. The club has registered one victory this season in the league.
