Richard Senanu undergoes successful knee operation in Germany

Asante Kotoko midfield Richard Senanu has undergone a successful surgery on his knee following months on the sidelines.
The 25-year-old arrived in Germany a few days ago after his earlier visa to the country was denied by the German embassy.
The tough-tackling midfielder has been out since picking up an injury in the Porcupine Warriors 2-1 victory over Zesco United in the CAF Confederations Cup game in Kumasi in February.
The injury kept Senanu out of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition, which the Porcupines emerged winners.
Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League after emerging winners of the Normalisation Committee's Special Competition.
