Rodri joins Manchester City

Spain international Rodri has completed his £62.8million move to Manchester City.
The move is a club record deal for City who triggered the midfielder's release clause on Wednesday in order to terminate his contract Atletico Madrid.
Rodri, who only joined Atletico last summer from fellow La Liga side Villarreal, will take the No.16 shirt at the Etihad, previously worn by Sergio Aguero.
“What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented squad,” he said.
“It’s not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times.
“It’s a style that excites me, as do the Club’s ambitions.
“I can’t wait to start working with Pep Guardiola and my new team-mates and hopefully we can achieve great things together.”
