Romelu Lukaku plans to quit international football after Euro 2020

Belgium star Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he plans to retire from international football following Euro 2020.
The Manchester United striker hit four goals at Russia 2018 as Belgium reached the semi-finals before finishing third in what now looks likely to be his last World Cup.
Lukaku only turned 25 in May so news of his planned international retirement may come as a shock to many fans.
But he told Business Insider: 'After the Euros, I think I'll stop.'
He has featured at two World Cup and one European Championship, with Beligum reaching the last eight or better in all three tournaments.
But Lukaku insists that making the semi-finals is now his country's minimum expectation.
'You will go to win the whole thing, but you don't go for less than the semi-finals.'
Belgium rose one place to second in the latest version of FIFA World Rankings which was published on Thursday.
Source: dailymail.co.uk