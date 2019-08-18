Rugby player found dead hours after making debut

A 20-year-old rugby league player has been found dead in his hotel bedroom.
Batley Bulldogs scrum-half Archie Bruce only made his debut for the West Yorkshire club last night against Toulouse.
The team lost 46-0 and it is understood they stayed in the French city overnight for the Betfred Championship match.
Earlier in the week, the head coach said a number of youngsters would be needed for the game because of senior absences.
The young scrum half, believed to be from Heckmondwike, in West Yorkshire, had been signed from local amateur side Dewsbury Moor ahead of the trip to France.
Bruce had played for Dewsbury Moor since he was in the under eights team, until playing in the National Conference League for the past two years.
Club chairman Kevin Nicholas said in a statement this morning: 'Batley Bulldogs are greatly saddened to announce the passing of their player Archie Bruce who was found in his hotel bedroom early this morning having made his debut against Toulouse the previous evening.'