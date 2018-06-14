The Russia 2018 World Cup kicks off today as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in the opener.
Thirty-two nations from five confederations will clash over the next month across 12 different venues as they battle for football's ultimate prize.
The Opening ceremony is scheduled to kick off at 12: pm and Russia will play Saudi Arabia at 3: pm.
The first game is at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium which will also host the final.
What will the opening ceremony involve?
The event will focus on a series of musical acts, with Robbie Williams headlining.
Around 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will also be performing in an opening extravaganza that will pay homage to all things, Russian.
Russia will hope to begin their World Cup campaign in grand style and pick up their first win.
Players like Akinfeev, Golovin will have to be at their very best for Russia.
