Sack will not prevent George Afriyie from contesting GFA elections-Abdul Salam

Bankroller of Division One side New Edubiase and a strong supporter of former GFA vice George Afriyie, Abdul Salam says Afriyie will still contest the 2019 GFA elections despite his sack.
The Ghana FA Executive Committee on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, unanimously decided to sack Afriyie as the Vice President of the GFA.
Though the FA have not given any reason for the sack, reports indicate that the Liberty Professionals director and owner of Okyeman Planners paid for his decision to announce his candidature as he remains at post.
''I'm very disappointed in Nyantakyi's decision to sack his vice. The current situation is not good for Ghana football,'' Abdul Salam said.
''This is not the way to move Ghana football forward.
''This will not affect George Afriyie 's decision to contest in the 2019 elections.
''I will also urge the football people who are in support of George Afriyie to calm down, he spoke on Adom's TV Agoro Ne Fom.
Read also:BREAKING NEWS: GFA Vice President sacked
George Afriyie has declared his intention to run for the 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidency.