Sadio Mane completes £35m Bayern Munich move

Sadio Mane has joined Bayern Munich on a three-year contract for £35m from Liverpool.
"I'm very happy to finally be with FC Bayern in Munich," Mane told the club's website.
"We had a lot of talks and I felt the great interest of this big club from the start. So there was no doubt in my mind right from the start: This is the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, also internationally. During my time in Salzburg I followed many FC Bayern games - I like this club very much!"
Mane flew into Munich on Tuesday to complete his medical at Barmherzige Bruder hospital. He was pictured leaving the hospital in Bayern's training kit to sign autographs at lunchtime.
Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said: "We are delighted that we've been able to recruit Sadio Mane for FC Bayern. With his outstanding performances and his great successes at the highest international level over many years, there are very few players like him in the world.
"We're sure that Sadio Mane will delight our fans in the coming years with his spectacular style of play. He's ambitious and eager to win more titles. This package is very strong. With players like him at FC Bayern, all the biggest goals are possible."
Mane will be unveiled by the Bundesliga champions during a presentation at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.