Salah named in Egypt World Cup squad despite injury

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's World Cup squad despite being injured in the Champions League final.
Salah, 25, will not meet up with his team-mates until 9 June as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury, his national team said.
Egypt's opening World Cup fixture is against Uruguay on 15 June.
They meet hosts Russia on 19 June and conclude their campaign in Group A against Saudi Arabia on 25 June.
Egypt squad
Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly).
Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf (all Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fateh), Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC).
Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, (Zamalek), Shikabala (Zamalek), Abdallah Said (Al Ahli), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ittihad), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos Athens).
Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
Source:BBC