Sarri bemoans injuries as six Chelsea players sidelined

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has bemoaned the lengthy injury list in the club ahead of busy January schedule as six players are currently sidelined with injuries.
The six players are Olivier Giroud, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, Pedro Rodriguez, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Giroud was the latest of the bunch to pick up an injury as he was stretched off with an ankle injury in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Chelsea have three fixtures in 11 days including the FA Cup tie against Championship side Nottingham Forest.
Sarri admitted that Chelsea are in trouble with the long injury list, heading into the busy January schedule, "The problem is his ankle. I don't know the severity. We have to wait for tomorrow. I think that, later in the evening, I will see the doctor for the first results, but I think the real result will only be known tomorrow.
"In the last few days, we were a bit unlucky. Yesterday in ten minutes we had three injuries – Fabregas, Loftus, and Drinkwater – then Giroud today, and today we were already without Pedro and Odoi. We are in trouble because, in January, we have to play every three days."
