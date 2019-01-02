Sarri reveals whether he will recall Batshuayi and Abraham

Despite the current injury crisis, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has ruled out the possibility of recalling Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham from their loan spells.
Batshuayi joined Spanish outfit Valencia on a season-long loan after spending the second half of last season on loan to German giants Borussia Dortmund.
Abraham was also shipped out on loan to Championship side Aston Villa after spending a season with Swansea in the English Premier League before their relegation.
Chelsea currently have injuries to Olivier Giroud, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hodson-Odoi, and Pedro, all of whom are forwards.
When asked if the club could recall Batshuayi and Abraham from their loan spells, Sarri denied the move, "We have Morata and Hazard can play very well in this position as we have seen in the last two, three matches, so I think that at the moment I don’t need another striker.
Maybe another winger, because now we are in trouble with the injuries of Pedro, of Odoi, Loftus, so I have the option and what an option for the striker, but at the moment I have no option for the wingers.
