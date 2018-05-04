Scottish side Rangers name Steven Gerrard as new manager

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has been named as the new manager of Scottish Premier League side Rangers.
The 37-year-old former Liverpool captain has agreed a four-year deal to take over at Ibrox this summer.
And Gerrard confirmed that former Scotland skipper Gary McAllister would be his assistant at the Scottish Premiership club.
"It was a no-brainer for me," said Gerrard after being paraded.
"There were a lot of different things to think about but from that first phone call I got a special feeling and I knew that Rangers were for me.
"I'm very aware of Rangers, the size of the club, I've watched them from afar and been lucky enough to watch some of the Old Firm games.
"This opportunity doesn't come around all the time - clubs with this size, stature and history. I believe I can come in and make these fans happy."
Rangers are third on the Scottish league log and will host Kilmarnock before going on to face Aberdeen.
Celtic who are on top of the table is managed by Brendan Rodgers who happens to be Gerrard’s former manager at Liverpool.