Sergio Ramos ruled out of Real Madrid’s Champions League tie with Liverpool

Sergio Ramos has been ruled out of both legs of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool with a muscle injury.
The Real Madrid captain, 35, will also miss El Clasico against Barcelona on April 10.
Ramos wrote on Instagram that he sustained the muscle injury during Spain’s 3-1 win over Kosovo on Wednesday.
What is the injury?
Ramos was an 86th-minute substitute in Spain’s World Cup qualification win over Kosovo but suffered a calf injury late into the match.
“After undergoing tests, our captain Sergio Ramos has been diagnosed with an inner calf injury in his left leg,” a Real Madrid club statement read.
What has he said?
Posting on Instagram, Ramos wrote: “The truth is that I’ve had a tough few weeks. Surgery is always a sporting and emotional break. Fortunately, for a few days now I’ve been feeling better but in football and in life, bad luck also plays a role.
“After yesterday’s game, I stayed on to do some work on the pitch and I felt a pinch in my left calf. Today I underwent tests and it was confirmed that I have a muscle injury.
“What hurts most is not being able to help the team in these vital games of the season and not being able to give something back on the pitch for all the love and energy you send me.
“All I can do is speak frankly, work hard and support the team with my soul.”
Source: theathletic