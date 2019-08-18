Serie A is better than Bundesliga - KP Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng says the competitive nature in Seria A influenced his decision to stay in Italy and join Florentina.

The 32-year reckons that German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt made him an offer but the chance to play in Italy in the upcoming season is too good to turndown as “Serie A is better than the Bundesliga”

“I had an offer from Eintracht Frankfurt too, but I think this season the level in Serie A is superior to the Bundesliga. There are at least 10 clubs that can challenge to enter Europe and I’d add Cagliari in there too," KP Boateng told La Nazione newspaper.

“It’s going to be an entertaining Serie A campaign and that is one of the reasons why I decided to remain.”

The Ghanaian further adds that reconciling with his wife Melissa Satta after a brief break-up was another factor in joining Fiorentina.

“I am also here thanks to Melissa and she had an important role in choosing Florence. She is in love with the city and knows it well, so she was cheering on this solution.

I nearly joined Manchester United - KP Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he once had the opportunity to play for England giants Manchester United but the move collapsed.

The Ghanaian granting an interview to La Nazione newspaper after choosing a return to Serie A in Florence, following his six-month loan spell at Barcelona said being a multifunctional player hindered the move to Old Trafford because the then manager Sir Alex Ferguson questioned his perfect role.

“Nobody knows that after Milan, I had the opportunity to join Manchester United, but Sir Alex Ferguson asked himself: what position am I meant to play him in?

“I was a jack of all trades in his view and master of none. The transfer was abandoned and I started to focus on being more specific in my approach.”

Kevin-Prince Boateng last month completed a move to Fiorentina from Sassuolo on a two-year-deal

The 32-year-old have had spells with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt and Milan, winning a Scudetto and Supercoppa with the latter.

He scored five goals in 15 appearances for Sassuolo before spending the second half of last season at Barcelona, where he won the Laliga and played four times without finding the back of the net.

