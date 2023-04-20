Sevilla dump Manchester United out of Europa League

Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League following a dreadful performance in defeat to Sevilla.
The Spanish side led after eight minutes when Youssef En-Nesyri finished following an error from Harry Maguire.
Sevilla doubled their advantage with a looping header from defender Loic Bade, before En-Nesyri again capitalised on a mistake - from goalkeeper David de Gea - to complete the win.
United were well below their best as they exited Europe with a whimper.
This is the first of a series of potentially season-defining games for United - they take on Brighton at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday and face a key Premier League match at Tottenham on 27 April - and Erik Ten Hag's side completely failed this test.
Sevilla meanwhile will play Juventus in a two-legged semi-final on 11 and 18 May. The Italian side beat Sporting 2-1 on aggregate in their quarter-final.
Maguire blunder begins United nightmare
Having given Sevilla a big helping hand back into the tie with the second own goal in the first leg at Old Trafford, United captain Maguire was found wanting for the opener here.
He was not helped by his goalkeeper, as De Gea played a short pass to him on the edge of the area as three Sevilla players converged in an impressively co-ordinated press.
However Maguire should have done better than play a pass off Erik Lamela, just two yards in front of him. The ball rebounded to En-Nesyri - one of the stars of Morocco's 2022 World Cup exploits - who finished past the hapless De Gea.
It set the mood for the first half, where Sevilla were roared on by the deafening crowd at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and against a nervous and uncreative United.
Sevilla may sit 13th in La Liga and have spent the majority of a poor season battling relegation, but they looked reinvigorated under Jose Luis Mendillibar, their third permanent manager of the season.
A stunning rabona cross from Nemanja Gudelj after half an hour demonstrated their confidence, while Luis Ocampos appeared to have doubled the lead before the break with a fine finish from the edge of the area only for a lengthy video assistant referee check to determine Marcos Acuna had been narrowly offside in the build-up.
