Singida United erred with Hans Kwofie kidnap tweet

Tanzanian side Singida United made an error by Tweeting that, their Ghanaian player Hans Kwofie had been kidnapped.
The Club this morning Tweeted that the former Medeama SC player had been kidnapped which caused a bit of friction among football lovers.
Mchezaji wetu Hans Kwofie kutoka Ghana ametua mazoezini. pic.twitter.com/jMMzlO7Ne3— Singida United F.C (@Singidaunitedfc) August 11, 2018
Fallacy— Singida United F.C (@Singidaunitedfc) August 11, 2018
They have now corrected their Tweet and accepted that they made an error.
Our Ghanaian - deadly striker Hans Kwofie joined his team-mates in training at Nyamagana Stadium today morning.@Ghanasport @ghanafaofficial @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/NdNDH0Y5Sl— Singida United F.C (@Singidaunitedfc) August 11, 2018
They posted that the player trained with the team this morning.
Hans Kwofie, formerly of Medeama SC, joined Singida United F.C. a few months ago after his contract was mutually terminated by Egyptian side Smouha SC