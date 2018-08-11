Singida United erred with Hans Kwofie kidnap tweet

By Mutala Yakubu
Tanzanian side Singida United made an error by Tweeting that, their Ghanaian player Hans Kwofie had been kidnapped.

The Club this morning Tweeted that the former Medeama SC player had been kidnapped which caused a bit of friction among football lovers.

They have now corrected their Tweet and accepted that they made an error.

They posted that the player trained with the team this morning.

Hans Kwofie, formerly of Medeama SC, joined Singida United F.C. a few months ago after his contract was mutually terminated by Egyptian side Smouha SC

