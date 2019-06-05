Soccabet Massive Promo for the month of May to be held at Circle

The 3rd Raffle of the Soccabet Massive Promo comes off this weekend at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.
Soccabet customers will have the opportunity to win the Renault KWID car and other prizes in Soccabet's Massive Promo this Saturday, 8th June 2019 at the company's Circle shop at Tip Tone Lane.
With two draws held already in April and May, the Soccabet massive promo will run through from now until December 2019 and it is open to anyone above the age of 18 years.
Customers can earn an automatic entry into the monthly draw when they place a bet with GHC20 or above on SoccaBet's online platform.
Aside the cash prizes and other exciting gifts, players also stand a chance to win a brand new car every month.
Soccabet, Ghana's leading online sports-betting business allows its customers to place bets on their favourite sporting event whether they are at home, out and about or even at the event itself. It provides its customers with the best possible service wherever they are.
READ ALSO:
AFCON 2019: Black Stars steps up training (PHOTOS)