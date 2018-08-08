Spanish side Sporting Gijon sign Isaac Cofie

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie has joined Spanish Segunda Division side Sporting Gijon for the pending 2018/18 season in the summer transfer window.
Isaac Cofie has penned a two-year deal with Sporting Gijon on a free transfer.
The 26-year-old joined the Los Rojiblancos after spending six years at Italian Serie A club Genoa.
Cofie signed his contract with Gijon on Tuesday after passing his medical.
The club official statement reads; "Midfielder Isaac Cofie (Accra, Ghana, September 20, 1991) has become the last reinforcement to arrive at Sporting for next season."
"He measures 1.84 meters, weighs 75 kilos and comes from Genoa in Italy, the country where he has developed most of his professional sports career."
Isaac Cofie has bagged in three goals coupled with three assists in his 119 appearances for Genoa in the Serie A.