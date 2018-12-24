Sports Insight vow to win 5th Edition of Arsenal Ghana Annual Fun Games

Sports Insight have joined a host of teams who have all vowed to win the 5th Edition of the Arsenal Ghana Annual Fun Games.
The bragging rights are currently with Arsenal Ghana but Sports Insight a very vibrant WhatsApp football group are determined to make history by winning in their maiden appearance.
Sports Insight will parade some of the best players in Ghana to try and make history.
The group have promised to entertain the crowd as well as pick the ultimate.
Seven teams will go head to head to see who emerges victorious on the day.
1. ASCG
2. GH Reds
3. GH Spurs
4. GH Citizens
5. Blue Sports Center (Chelsea)
6. 4syte Fun Club
7. Sports Insight
Other games like Oware, chess and cards will all be on display.
The games are not only for pleasure as it provides a platform for many football fans to network and connect with each other.
The games are scheduled for December 29, and begins exactly 10: am.