Sports Minister congratulates Bukom Banku after winning bout in UK

Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has congratulated Braimah Kamoko for hoisting the flag of Ghana high over the weekend in Britain.
Bukom Banku as affectionally known as defeated German boxer, Rojhat Belgetekin in round 3 to win his first-ever bout outside Ghana.
The Ghanaian cruiserweight boxer and the current WBO African champion will be expected to mount the ring again in later this year.
Further, the Sports Minister lauded the Black Meteors for securing qualification for the CAF U-23 AFCON tournament to be staged in Egypt later this year.
A Yaw Yeboah strike earn U-23 AFCON qualification on a 1-0 aggregate in the second leg in Setif after the two sides had played a 1-1 draw game in Accra last Friday.
The qualification sees Ghana join the likes of Egypt, Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon in the tournament which runs from November 8-22.
Ghana will need to finish among the top three nations in order to book a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games football tournament.
Below is the Minister's statement
On behalf of the people of Ghana, I Congratulate the National under 23team, the Black Meteors for earning a place in the under 23 African Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.
I commended the entire team, technical and managerial staff for defying all odds to achieve this feat and assured the team that Government would provide all the necessary support to the team to make its qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.
I believe Braima Kamoko,(Bukom Banku) has done well for knocking out his Hungarian opponent, Frenc Albert to win his maiden international bout held in Bradford, UK.
I encouraged him to train very hard to win his future bouts for the nation and himself.
I wish him well and I assure him of the nation's support.
