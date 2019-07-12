Sports Minister to face parliament over Black Stars AFCON failure

Ghana's Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah is set to face parliament over Black Stars calamitous exit from AFCON 2019.
The four-time winners hope of winning their fifth trophy were gatecrashed on Monday following the 4-5 penalties lose to Tunisia in the Round of 16 after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.
It is the first time the team exited the tournament without reaching the semifinal stage since they were eliminated at the group stage in the 2006 tournament also staged in Egypt.
The parliamentarians expressed concerns over the Black Stars’ disappointing performance which saw them exit the tournament.
Members on the two sides of the House indicated that they have begun the process to get Mr. Asiamah to appear before them to respond to questions.
An urgent question has been filed by the Minority for the Minister to appear, Ranking member on the Sports Committee, Kwabena Woyome, has indicated.
Mr. Woyome says there are lots of questions requiring answers, hence the urgent question.
“We’d want the Minister to tell the country something through Parliament,” Mr. Woyome told JoyNews correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo.
Mr. Woyome also wants to know what lessons have been learnt from the country’s abysmal performance while trying to juxtapose that with the ongoing process to normalise football in the country.
Chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee, Kofi Agyekum, disagrees with his colleague on the minority side for attempting to summon the minister to the floor to answer questions. He says the committee will rather invite him to come to brief them on the AFCON at a committee sitting.
“…As representatives of the people, he has the duty to appear before us to answer those questions,” Mr. Agyekum stated.
He believes the current development “presents the country with an opportunity to tackle issues relating to football systematically and have them addressed.”
