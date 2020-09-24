Sports Ministry clarifies $350k payment to Kotoko, AshantiGold

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has debunked rumours making rounds that they supported Asante Kotoko with $200000 and AshantiGold $150000 respectively despite both not reaching the Group Stage of the 2019/20 CAF inter-club competitions.
Kotoko participated in CAF Champions League whereas their counterparts, AshantiGold participated in the CAF Confederation Cup and were to receive a combined $350,000 should they make it to the Group Stage of their respective competitions in the 2019/20 season.
Unfortunately, both teams could not get to that stage so could not assess the financial support, the Sports Ministry has clarified in a statement.
Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC will be participating in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.
Both clubs were given the nod by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the truncation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
The Sports Ministry has announced that the government is committed to supporting teams in Africa and has set aside $350000 to support Kotoko and AshantiGold in the 2020/21 CAF inter-club competitions should they reach the Group Stage.
They also appealed to the football fraternity to support both teams as they bid to hoist the nation's flag high in Africa.
