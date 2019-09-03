Black Meteors : Sports Ministry denies reports foreign-based players asked to purchase own ticket for Algeria clash

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) have denied reports which suggest that the body have directed the foreign-based players of the National U23, the Black Meteors to purchase their own tickets for the Algeria clash.
Media reports went rife on Monday that MOYS are broke hence directing the foreign-based players to purchase their own tickets for the Friday's game.
However, in a statement signed by Ahmed Osumanu Halid, Communications aide of MOYS said, "Once again the attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been drawn to a reportage in the various sports portals and other social media networks on the above subject.
The Ministry would like to state categorical that, it is not true that it has directed or foreign based players of our u23 team, Black Meteors to purchase their own tickets for the Algeria clash.
The foreign based players invited for the match are currently in camp with their local colleagues and are poised for an emphatic victory over their Algerian counterparts to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games which has eluded the nation for some time now.
The Ministry would like to assure all that, it would continue to facilitate the participation of all national teams in their international engagements."
The Black Meteors will engage Algeria in the first leg of the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 6 with the return leg to be played Tuesday, September 10 in Algiers.
Ghana progressed to this stage by beating Gabon 4-0 on aggregate.