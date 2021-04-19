Sports Ministry settles ex-Black coach Kwasi Appiah's outstanding salary

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah's outstanding arrears have been paid.
According to reports, The Sports Ministry last week paid the 3 months arrears of the former Ghana coach with GH¢593,000.
The ministry also made acted on its promise to pay the current Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, and his assistant, David Duncan, part of their salary arrears, with Akonnor reportedly paid GH¢593,000 as salary arrears for five months.
Last week the ministry ensured that all outstanding issues with Appiah were settled almost 15 months after the GFA refused to renew his $35,000-a-month job after his two-year contract expired.
The coach, through his solicitors, battled the ministry over the settlement of his three-month salary arrears and the terms of payment.
At a point, Appiah said he is being treated in a way no white coach in Africa would be as he awaits salary arrears totalling nearly $200,000 from his time in charge of the Black Stars.
"I was owed money since August 2019 when there was no Covid-19," Appiah told BBC Sport Africa. "Would they owe a white coach for 11 months?"
Kwasi Appiah was hired by the country’s football governing body for a second time in May 2017 and stayed on till his contract expired in December 2020.
He contract was not renewed following his team's disappointing outing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where the Black Stars exited in the Round of 16.
Appiah is the only Ghanaian to have qualified the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup.