StarTimes Ghana issues warning against illegal broadcast of Europa League final

StarTimes, Africa’s top Pay TV service provider has warned the media over the illegal attempt to broadcast the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal on May 29, 2019 in Baku.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the broadcaster has called on other offenders including Television stations, online platforms and radio stations who have intentions of broadcasting or running commentary on the EUROPA League Final to desist from infringing on their media rights or face the law.
