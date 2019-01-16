StarTimes to broadcast Juventus vs. AC Milan Supercoppa Italiana match

The Italian Super Cup clash between Juventus and AC Milan scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 16 will be live only on Africa's leading digital TV service operator StarTimes.
The Supercoppa Italiana, which was first staged in 1988, has often been played outside of Europe. The first was in 1993 when Milan and Torino met in Washington D.C.
This year’s fixture will kick off at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah and will be beamed on StarTimes’ World Football channel #245 and Mobile App (StarTimes ON) from 5:30 pm.
StarTimes and Lega Serie A signed a 3 year deal for the exclusive media rights to Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana in the region of Sub-Saharan Africa.
Supercoppa Italiana is the annual matchup between the winner of Italy's Serie A versus the Coppa Italia champion.