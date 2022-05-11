Steadfast FC slapped with indefinite stadium ban

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned Steadfast FC from utilizing the Aliu Mahama Stadium as its Home Venue with quick impact.
This determination was taken aimed at Players and Officials of Nsoatreman FC have been held hostage by supporters of the Steadfast FC of their Division One League match on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
The GFA Competitions Department will repair venues for upcoming home matches of Steadfast FC taking into account the space to be travelled by the away groups.
Below are contents of letters despatched to every of the Club:
The seminars and conferences on Safety and Security at match venues organised by the Ghana Football Association (the Association or the GFA) for golf equipment, the GFA Regulations on Safety and Security and the Disciplinary Code refer.
It is towards this background of the efforts invested into selling the security and safety at our matches that the Association is shocked and intensely alarmed at the holding of the group officers and gamers of the Away Team-Nsoatreman FC hostage at the Tamale Sports Stadium within the Northern Region by the home supporters within the Division One League – Zone 1 match performed between Steadfast FC and Nsoatreman FC on Sunday, May 8, 2022, which ended 1-1.
Again, contemplating the truth that the GFA has a course of for complaining about any alleged dangerous officiating (if any) for redress by the Match Review Panel, the Executive Council of the Association see any assault on the match officers and any participant of the sport as “an attack against the entire sport, it being, unwarranted and criminal”.
The Executive Council has accordingly exercised its powers beneath Article 14(2) of the Division One League Regulations and has banned the venue for using Steadfast FC indefinitely.
14(2) “The GFA may order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed”.
The GFA notes the unacceptable conduct the supporters of the home team-Steadfast FC and condemns, with none reservations, the violations of the provisions of the GFA the Safety and Security Regulations which befell at the match.
The GFA Prosecutors have been tasked to review all of the proof and the match reviews and like acceptable Charges instantly and for the Disciplinary Committee to take a seat on this matter expeditiously.
The GFA calls for that Steadfast FC shall instantly help the Regional Police to trigger the arrest of the individuals concerned within the holding of the group officers hostage, with out fail, in accordance with the promise given by the golf equipment to the Inspector General of Police in our engagement with the management of the Ghana Police Service.
The Association has instructed the Competitions Department to repair the venues for the upcoming home matches of Steadfast FC, till the case is set, with due regards to the space to be travelled by the away groups (notice that matches might be fastened at the home of the away group, if required).
That all golf equipment are to take notice and comply strictly with the GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols, the Safety & Security Regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.
The GFA needs to sound a robust notice of warning to all members (particularly all golf equipment) that the slightest harassment or assault on Players, Team Officials, Match Officials (Referees, Match Commissioners, GFA Cameramen & Women, Venue Media Officers, the sports activities media) shall be handled severely and swiftly.
Also, any feedback from any participant, group or membership official and membership social media handles which incites supporters towards different groups and match officers shall be handled as properly (costs shall be most popular as properly).
There shall be zero tolerance for violence and/or incitement to violence in our sport particularly on this second spherical of the leagues.