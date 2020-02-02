Steven Bergwijn marks Tottenham debut with a goal in win over Man City as Burnley hold Arsenal

Steven Bergwijn got his life at Tottenham off to a fine start after netting in his club's win against Manchester City on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Netherlands international who joined Spurs on a four-and-a-half-year deal on Wednesday scored in their 2-0 home victory over the Citizens.
After a cagey opening 40 minutes, Man City had the advantage to open the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Sergio Aguero by Serge Aurier.
It had to take the intervention of the Video Assitant Referee (VAR) after referee Mike Dean had earlier ignored the penalty call. Ikay Gundogan stood up to the challenge but his tame effort was saved by Hugo Lloris as the first half ended 0-0.
Man City were reduced to 10-men 15 minutes inside the second half after Oleksandr Zinchenko received his second booking after a foul on Harry Winks.
Tottenham immediately made the numerical advantage count when new signee Steven Bergwijn struck the ball into the bottom right corner to put his team ahead in the 63rd minute.
Minutes later, Heung-Min Son latched onto Tanguy Ndombele's pass inside the box as his effort deflected off Fernandinho past the goalkeeper to doubled Tottenham's lead.
Despite the mounting pressure from Man City in the dying embers of the game, Spurs stayed resolute to pick up the maximum points.
In the early afternoon kick-off between Burnley and Arsenal, it ended 0-0 at Turf Moor.