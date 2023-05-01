Tamale City hold Kotoko to draw in Kumasi

Champions Asante Kotoko played out a 1-1 draw with Tamale City in their betPawa Premier League match at the Baba Yara sports stadium on Sunday.
The Porcupine Warriors returned to their favorite grounds looking to restore some pride after the patchy result against Accra Great Olympics in midweek but the Tamale lads snatched a point in frantic encounter.
Shadrack Addo, Dickson Afoakwa and Enock Morison made the starting line up of the champions while Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed named captain Collins Amoah Boateng, Liventus Arthur, hot shot Sampson Eduku and Cisse Tijani in his starting line up.
After an explosive start to the game, Rocky Dwamena broke the deadlock for Asante Kotoko in the 36th minute.
The midfielder fired from 30 meters to beat Tamale City goalkeeper Cisse Tijani to send the stadium into a frenzy.
The Porcupine Warriors pushed for the second goal but their efforts fell flat as the visitors replied through Yahaya Mohammed in the 41st minute. Yahaya smartly headed home a delicious free kick from Liventus Arthur for the equalizer.
Back from recess, Asante Kotoko coach Abdulai Gazale altered his team by bringing on Rashid Nortey, Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Matheus De Souza for Shadrack Addo, Dickson Afoakwa and Enock Morrison but their introduction didn’t make the needed impact as Tamale City kept them at bay.
Both sides kept probing for the winner but it came to naught as the whistle blew for the end of proceedings.
The result completes a remarkable week for Tamale City following their impressive 4-1 win against Accra Hearts of Oak in midweek.
Asante Kotoko are now 5th in the League table - 7 points behind leaders Aduana FC while Tamale City move to 15th place - level on points with 16th placed King Faisal.