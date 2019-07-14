Tennis: Djokovic beats Federer to win 5th Wimbledon title

Serbian Novak Djokovic has beaten Roger Federer to win the 2019 Wimbledon.
The 32-year-old World no. 1 had to battle the Swiss for almost 5 hours.
This is the fifth Wimbledon title he has won.
Novak Djokovic saved two championship points to retain his Wimbledon title with a thrilling final-set tie-break win over Roger Federer.
On a Centre Court, with an atmosphere that felt at times more akin to football than tennis, Djokovic won 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3).
The Serbian world number one has now won 16 Grand Slam titles.
The clock hit four hours 57 minutes when Federer scooped a shot high to hand Djokovic victory.