The five biggest losers in football in 2018

As another eventful year of football comes to an end, Primenewsghana's Duah Michael sits back and decides on the best and worst performers of 2018 so let's start with the worst.
José Mourinho is just one of the managers to be featured but which household stars and nations also made the cut?
Germany
After an embarrassing and much-publicised exit at the group stages of the World Cup, Germany's 2018 got even worse as they continued to rack up defeats and set unwanted records. Six losses in a calendar year for the first time in German national team history is surely a number they will never repeat again, along with relegation from UEFA Nations League group A.
With the 'World Champions curse' behind them, they'll hope to build for the future around youngsters Serge Gnabry, Thilo Kehrer and others.
José Mourinho
It was a tough year for the Special One. The Portuguese boss has often struggled in his third season at a club, and so it proved again at Manchester United where he apparently lost the faith of the players and results and performances reflected that, along with United's league position.
He did, however, have a few good moments, including the famous win at Juventus that resulted in THAT infamous reaction to the Juventus fans. And of course, the rumoured £24m payoff from United should help his mood as he prepares his next managerial move.
Alexis Sánchez
Sánchez got his move from Arsenal but life seems to have gotten worse for the Chilean in Manchester. Often played out of position or our injured, his time under Jose Mourinho was a barren one and that shows in his goal-scoring stats during the calendar year.
He'll be hoping that things turn around under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once he returns to full fitness in 2019.
Julen Lopetegui
Political drama and managerial chaos have ruined Spain’s preparations in Russia. Head coach Julen Lopetegui was yesterday relieved of his duties because of a conflict involving a pre-arranged contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid. His announcement of the fact to the players, coupled with its appearance on Real’s official website, was unforgivable for the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales.
Lopetegui's subsequent reign at Real Madrid went on to become nothing short of a shambles. Was it worth it for him to flirt with the European Champions while he had the national job in his hands?
Álvaro Morata
Another Spaniard makes our top five in the shape of Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata. Morata was hardly solely to blame for Spain's disastrous World Cup exit, but that may have left mental scars which have lingered and affected his club form. Five Premier League goals in 14 appearances isn't a terrible ratio, but the fact that he's still not a first-team regular should be cause for concern.
It remains to be seen where the 26-year-old will be playing his football next season, but it's unlikely to be Chelsea.
We'll have Primenewsghana's Five Winners of 2018 up on the site in the next couple of days, watch out for it.