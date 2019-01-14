There's only one GOAT and it's him, Hazard on Messi

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard believes Lionel Messi is the best player to ever step foot on a football pitch.
Hazard, who faced Messi twice in the 2017/18 Champions League told Belgian publication HLN, “There aren’t two GOATs, there’s only one and it’s him,” when asked about the Barcelona superstar.
Messi scored three of Barca’s four goals as they dumped out the Blues 4-1 on aggregate in the last 16 of Europe’s premier club competition.
“My two matches against Barcelona were far from my favorite memories of 2018, but I was happy to face Barcelona and Messi.
“It didn’t turn out how I wanted, though.
“I was disappointed.”
