Thibaut Courtois completes move to Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois has completed his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea on a six-year deal.
The deal is believed to be worth around £35m with Croatia international Mateo Kovacic joining the Blues on a season-long loan as part of the agreement.
Courtois spent seven years at Chelsea but his first three were on-loan at Real's city rivals Atletico.
💙👍 ¡@thibautcourtois se sometió al reconocimiento médico en el Hospital Universitario @sanitas La Moraleja! #WelcomeCourtois pic.twitter.com/pJpRZVhEfn— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 9, 2018
After completing his medical, the 26-year-old was presented to the media at Real Madrid's Bernabeu.
"Since childhood, I dreamed that this moment could happen. Today I'm one of you. I'm a more Madrid. Hala Madrid."
Courtois won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have replaced Courtois with the £71.6m signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.
Source: Skysports