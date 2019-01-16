This is why Ntow Fianko failed to honour Ad Hoc committee' invite

An appointment by the Normalization Committee, for Former Division One League Board chairman Kwame Ntow Fianko to work on the Ad Hoc board was turned down by him.
According to the experienced legal practitioner, he is occupied with activities but if they come seeking for advice from him, he is more than willing to help if it is within his domain.
The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association yesterday inaugurated a six Ad Hoc committees to aid the Normalization Committee to execute its mandate.
The committees are Domestic Leagues, Communications, National Teams, Technical and Development, Referees Committee, Marketing, and Sponsorship Committee.
Mr Ntow Fianko was named as a member of the Domestic League competition but he declined the appointment citing he was not consulted.
"No one called to inform to be part of any Ad Hoc committee" Ntow Fianko told Kumasi-based AGYENKWA FM
"It was very surprising to hear in the die minute that I have been invited to the swearing in of the Ad hoc Committee of the Normalization Committee, I am not a child or a small boy.
"Dr. Kofi Amoah once called me around 6.30pm-7pm in the evening after the swearing of the Committee. I was shocked what exactly he wanted to discuss with me. I wasn't even interested with the position in the first place"
I could have worked 100% with the committee but the true state of the matter is that I don't have time.
Read also:Normalization Committee unveil six Ad Hoc committees
"But if they later come to seek advice from me, I will help them only if I have the knowledge" he concluded.