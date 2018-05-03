Thomas Partey helps Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal 1-0 to qualify for final of Europa League

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey played a key role as his side Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal 1-0 to qualify for the finals of the Europa League.
Atletico Madrid going into the game, held an away goal advantage as they drew 1-1 in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal started the game as the better of the two sides but failed to create real goal scoring opportunities.
It was former Chelsea striker Diego Costa who scored the all-important goal on the stroke of halftime for Atletico Madrid.
The second half was a straight fight, as Arsenal pushed to equalize but it was Atletico Madrid that created the better chances.
Thomas Partey was substituted at the tail end of the game as Atletico Madrid held on to qualify for the final on a 2-1 aggregate.
Read also:Maxwell Konadu visits Partey, Wakaso in Spain
Atletico Madrid will face French side Olympique Marseille in the final.
The final will be played on May 16, 2018, at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon.