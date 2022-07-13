Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is among Mikel Arteta's squad as they embark on a 10-day tour of USA on Wednesday.
The Times UK reported this morning that Partey would not travel after missing the trip to Germany, where Arsenal defeated Nurnberg 5-3 in a friendly match.
The club, however, have dismissed the report with Partey part of a 33-man squad named by manager Mikel Arteta for a 10-day tour of the United States.
Partey, 29, did not travel to Germany for the Gunners' 5-3 win over Nurnberg on Friday, one week after he returned from a thigh injury to take part in a friendly against Ipswich.
After Arsenal's last two proposed visits to America were cancelled due to Covid-19, this is the team’s first extended summer tour since 2019 – and three warm-up games, as well as intensive daily training sessions, await the players Stateside.
Arsenal will play Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, followed by games against Orlando City four days later and Chelsea a week later on Saturday, both in Orlando, Florida.
Arsenal squad for the 2022 USA tour:
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters
Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson
Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos