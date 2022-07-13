Prime News Ghana

Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

By Vincent Ashitey
Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is among Mikel Arteta's squad as they embark on a 10-day tour of USA on Wednesday.

The Times UK reported this morning that Partey would not travel after missing the trip to Germany, where Arsenal defeated Nurnberg 5-3 in a friendly match.

The club, however, have dismissed the report with Partey part of a 33-man squad named by manager Mikel Arteta for a 10-day tour of the United States.

Partey, 29, did not travel to Germany for the Gunners' 5-3 win over Nurnberg on Friday, one week after he returned from a thigh injury to take part in a friendly against Ipswich.

After Arsenal's last two proposed visits to America were cancelled due to Covid-19, this is the team’s first extended summer tour since 2019 – and three warm-up games, as well as intensive daily training sessions, await the players Stateside.

Arsenal will play Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, followed by games against Orlando City four days later and Chelsea a week later on Saturday, both in Orlando, Florida.

Arsenal squad for the 2022 USA tour:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos