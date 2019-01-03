Thomas Partey named in French football magazine' African best XI for 2018

France Football Magazine has named its 2018 Best African XI team, with the expected appearances of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Ghana's Thomas Partey but unexpectedly omitting Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.
The highly reputable publication announced its annual selection on Wednesday, January 2 with a refreshing list of Africa’s next superstars that many people outside of the related leagues may not yet know about
With Arsenal and Gabonese forward Aubameyang sitting joint-top as the English Premier League’s scorers chart, it is perhaps a shocking overlook, however, Gabon’s absence at the recent 2018 World Cup surely counted against the 29-year-old.
France Football’s 2018 African XI:
Goalkeeper
- Andre Onana – Cameroon, Ajax
Defenders
- Yousef Atal – Algeria, Nice
- Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal, Napoli
- Manu Da Costa – Morocco, Istanbul
- Achraf Hakimi – Morocco, Dortmund
Midfielders
- Thomas Partey – Ghana, Atletico Madrid
- Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria, Leicester City
- Hakim Ziyech – Morocco, Ajax
Forwards
- Riyad Mahrez – Algeria, Man City
- Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool
- Mohamed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool
SUBSTITUTES:
- Samatta (Tanzania, Genk), Gana Gueye (Sénégal, Everton), Pépé (Côte d’Ivoire, Lille), Aubameyang (Gabon, Arsenal), Bounou (Morocco, Girona), Badri (Tunisia, Espérance), Toko Ekambi (Cameroon, Villarreal).
