Thomas Partey rubbishes Atletico Madrid exit reports

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has refuted reports linking him with a move away from Atletico Madrid.Partey said he is concentrating on his football with the Rojiblancos despite reports linking him with a move away from the Spanish giants.
There have been immense rumours claiming the midfielder will depart the club as he has not been a regular starter for Diego Simeone's side.
However, the versatile player rejected those reports and says he still has a contract with Atletico Madrid.
“I am still under contract at Atletico Madrid and I am only concentrating on my football here. I don’t pay attention to what the media says about my future.” Partey told GhanaCrusader.com
“I love what I do on the field of play, and as a footballer, you don’t have to make media stories have an effect on you. I’m actually concentrated on my career and how to keep improving as a professional. I have a contract with Atletico Madrid," he concluded.
Partey,25, has scored a goal and registered one assist in seven games this season in the Spanish La Liga.