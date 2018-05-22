Thomas Partey says he is inspired by eating Konkonte and groundnut soup

Ghana international and Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey has revealed that he gets inspired anytime he eats konkonte and groundnut soup.
Sportsmen all have specific dishes they eat in other to gain more energy and it seems Thomas Partey has settled on konkonte and groundnut soup.
“I get more inspired by eating konkonte and groundnut soup,” Partey revealed moments after lifting the Europa League with Atletico Madrid in Lyon when asked what food inspires him.
The dish is made from dried and pounded cassava and is popularly called “face the wall” in Ghana.Konkonte is especially popular in southern Ghana where Partey hails from.
Konkonte has other nicknames like Chris Brown, School Uniform among others.
Eating home-made food, however, is not the only way Partey, 24, stays in touch with his home country as he also revealed he is constantly using social media to connect with friends and family.
“I always connect with home. We have a lot of social networks. We talk via WhatsApp, Facebook and I’m always seeing them. I’m happy, they’re happy and that’s what motivates me to be able to work harder,” he said.
Thomas Partey is currently one of the best Ghanaian midfielders and is an integral part of Atletico Madrid and the Black Stars.