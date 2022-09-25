Thomas Partey to miss Black Stars-Nicaragua clash on Tuesday

Thomas Partey will miss Black Stars' friendly game against Nicaragua on Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] have confirmed.
The 28-year-old missed Black Stars' friendly game against Brazil on Friday night at the Le Harve in France.
Partey during warm-up suffered a discomfort around the knee and was excused from the game as a precautionary measure.
The midfielder is expected to travel back to London for assessment.
"Thomas Partey has been granted permission to travel back to London for further assessment after picking up a suspected knee injury on Friday minutes before the International friendly against Brazil," a statement said.
The 29-year-old was set to start for the Black Stars but just a few minutes before kick-off, was forced to withdraw after picking up a knock.
He was withdrawn as a precautionary measure and replaced by RCD Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrissu.
The Black Stars will play Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 after losing 3-0 to Brazil at Oceane in Le Harve on Friday night.