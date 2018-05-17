Thomas Partey helps Atletico beat Marseille to win Europa League

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey made a cameo for Atletico Madrid as they beat Olympique Marseille 3-0 to win the 2017/18 Europa League.
The game which was played on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, saw Atletico comfortably demolish the French side to win the trophy.
France forward Griezmann opened the scoring by punishing Andre Zambo Anguissa's poor touch to coolly slot home, then casually dinked in a second.
Captain Gabi drilled in the third goal late on as Atletico again lifted the trophy they also won in 2010 and 2012.
Ghana international Thomas Partey, replaced Ander Correa in the 88th minute to see out the game.
Partey has now won his second major title after lifting the Cope del Rey in the 2012/2013 season.