PrimeNewsGhana

Tottenham and Club Brugge agree deal for Victor Wanyama

By Vincent Ashitey
Victor Wanyama
Victor Wanyama

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Belgian side Club Brugge over the transfer of midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The 28-year-old Kenyan, who joined Spurs from Southampton in 2016 for £11m, is set to move to the Jupiler Pro League leaders for 15m euros (£13.6m).

Wanyama saw his first-team chances diminish after Harry Winks' return from injury at the start of last season.

He has also faced extra competition in midfield since the signing of Tanguy Ndombele for a club record £53.8m.

Defensive midfielder Wanyama is yet to play this season and made 13 Premier League appearances last term.

He played 18 and 36 times respectively in the two previous top-flight campaigns.

Source: bbc