Tottenham beat 10-man Arsenal to close in on top four

Harry Kane struck a double as Tottenham reignited the battle to finish in the top four with a convincing 3-0 victory at home to 10-man Arsenal.
The England striker coolly converted a spot kick awarded for Cedric Soares’ foul on Son Heung-Min to put the hosts in front on 22 minutes.
The Gunners’ evening then took a further turn for the worse when Rob Holding was given his marching orders for a second yellow card following another foul on Son just past the half-hour.
Kane took full advantage of Arsenal’s disarray when he boosted his tally in North London derbies to 13 goals overall, tucking in a flick-on from a right-wing corner on 37 minutes.
Spurs were in complete control and they made sure it would be a long second period for their rivals when Son netted within a minute of the restart to claim his 21st league goal of the campaign.
The result means fifth-placed Spurs move to within a point of Arsenal in fourth spot, with just two matches to play.
Next up, Spurs host Burnley on Sunday while Arsenal visit Newcastle on Monday.