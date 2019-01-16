Transfer: Egyptian club Wadi Degla sign Ghanaian defender Issahaku Yakubu

Egyptian Premier League mid-table club Wadi Degla have signed Ghanaian left back Issahaku Yakubu from Greek side Ergotelis.
Yakubu started his career at JMG Academy in Accra before moving to Lierse’s U19. The Belgian club declared its bankruptcy last year, forcing a move to Greek side Ergotelis.
The 24-year-old has contributed to a goal and assist in 16 games in all competitions with Ergotelis this season.
He becomes Wadi Degla’s second winter signing after Ahmed Ramadan Beckham from Al Ahly and the second player to join the club from Ergotelis this season after Greece’s Vasilios Bouzas.
This signing comes after Wadi Degla’s left-back Sayed Salem rumored move to Ittihad of Alexandria as he enters the final six months of his contract.
Wadi Degla are currently 11th in the Egyptian Premier League and their next game will be against Al Ahly on Monday, January 28.
