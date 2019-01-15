Premier League side Burnley keeping tabs on Ghana forward Godsway Donyoh

Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh could make a switch to English Premier League side Burnley in the ongoing winter transfer window.
The left-footed attacker recently extended his contract with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland but could still make the move to England with his stock on the rise.
The 24-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs
PrimeNewsGhana can exclusively reveal that Burnley manager Sean Dyche is ready to bring the former Manchester City youth team striker to Turf Moor for a fee of £350,000.
However, Donyoh has been in fine form for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga this season scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 16 games.
Nordsjaelland are preparing to sell their striker should they receive a massive offer for him.
Whether or not this is the end for Donyoh in Nordsjaelland remains to be seen. If the move goes through as reported, then it would be a fantastic deal for all parties involved.
