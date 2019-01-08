Transfer: Ex-Hearts Of Oak winger Paul Acquah completes move to Kenyan side

Kenyan National Super League side Wazito FC have signed former Hearts Of Oak winger Paul Acquah.
Announcing the signing, the club said on its website that the former Hearts of Oaks forward impressed during training and in the friendly matches the club has participated in.
The National Super League side tightened their striking department with the acquisition of the former Hearts of Oak forward.
The 24-year-old star also played for Star Madrid FC after six years with the Rainbow team. Acquah’s dream, as he is quoted by the same site, is to help Wazito fight back to the Kenya Premier League in the coming season.
“I find Wazito as a nice club. I am glad I was received warmly”, he said after inking the deal.
Acquah left Hearts of Oak in March 2018 after a six-year stint following the expiry of his contract to join second-tier side Star Madrid FC. Acquah previously played Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.
After five games into the NSL 2018/19 season, Wazito sits second with 15 points, a point below log leaders Ushuru.
Wazito were relegated to the NSL after a poor season in the top tier last season.
