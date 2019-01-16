Transfer: Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh linked with Everton

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh has been linked with a sensational move to English Premier League side Everton.
Tetteh's form in the Czech topflight league with Sparta Prague has attracted a host of clubs courting for his services.
The powerful forward who is also adept on the floor has scored nine goals in 15 appearances for Sparta Prague this season and has already been the subject of an 8million euros bid by Turkish side Galatasaray.
Sparta are holding out for 12million - and perhaps in a move to force Galatasary's hand, Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth have all suddenly been linked with the 21-year-old.
Meanwhile, a more expensive striking option linked with the Toffees is Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias, who has a 28 million euros buy-out clause.
Read also:Transfer: Emmanuel Boateng re-joins LA Galaxy
According to Marca, Everton were ready to activate the clause, but Iglesias has turned down the chance to move to England preferring to remain in Spain.