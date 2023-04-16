Prime News Ghana

Tsivanyo brace helps Ghana beat Spain in UEFA U-16 tournament

By Vincent Ashitey
Benjamin Tsivanyo scored yet again as the Black Starlets of Ghana defeated Spain 3-2 in the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament in Serbia.

The Great Corinthians attacker who scored a hat-trick against Serbia on the opening day of the tournament continued from where he left off as he scored a brace in between Peter Hammond's goal to give 9-man Ghana a 3-2 win.

The Black Starlets held on to secure three points despite playing with 9-men for a larger part of the second half.

Tsivanyo is the competition's leading scorer with five goals in two games following his thrilling hat-trick against Serbia on Thursday.

Ghana will face Switzerland in the final game while Spain engages Serbia.