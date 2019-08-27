Tunisia announce Mondher Kebaier as head coach

The Tunisian Football Federation have announced the appointment of Mondher Kebaier as the new head coach for the Tunisian national team on a three-year deal.
The 49-year-old former Esperance manager replaces Alain Giresse who left the post by mutual consent last week.
His most recent club was Esperance where he was a youth coach from 2016 and then in the December of the following year he took over the senior squad for a month after the sacking of Faouzi Benzarti.
Kebaier, who also played club football in Tunisia, was a technical director at Esperance for a further month but since February 2018 he has been working in the media.
He had also managed Etoile Sportive du Sahel, CA Bizertin and Club Africain in Tunisia.
His first hurdle begins with the two friendlies lined up for the international break against Mauritania in Tunisia on 6 September and then Ivory Coast in the French city of Rouen four days later.
